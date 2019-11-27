Menu
Currumbin Wildlife Hospital Open Day
MP’s swipe at party powerbrokers

by Sarah Vogler
27th Nov 2019 9:27 AM
RETIRING Liberal National MP Jann Stuckey has taken aim at powerbrokers within her party over their refusal to allow lawyer Chris Crawford to seek preselection to replace her in her Currumbin electorate.

Ms Stuckey, a former Newman government minister who is bowing out of politics at the October 2020 state election, rose in Parliament tonight to accuse some within the LNP of wielding power and influence to block Mr Crawford from contesting the marginal seat.

It follows weeks of bad blood between Ms Stuckey and the party over the decision not to allow Mr Crawford to go through to a preselection ballot.

"Currumbin deserves a true community champion," Ms Stuckey told the House.

"I am far from perfect, but I have always put my electorate first, ahead of my political party.

"Members of the Currumbin LNP branch and countless local residents believe Chris Crawford to be a true community champion and are firmly behind him.

"Disappointingly it seems the power and influence wielded by a few certain individuals in the LNP, including Gold Coast regional chair Roger Emerson, want to deny him the opportunity to represent Currumbin."

Labor has already announced its candidate for the marginal seat, Kaylee Compradt, which is a key target electorate for the ALP.

The LNP is yet to hold a preselection to replace Ms Stuckey.

 

Outgoing Member for Currumbin Jann Stuckey
