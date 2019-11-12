Much-anticipated Netflix thriller returns

A second season of You will air on December 26.

A second season of You will air on December 26.

Fans of Netflix's provocative psychological thriller You rejoice: An air date for the show's much-anticipated second season has been announced.

The second run of the show will drop on December 26, sorting your Boxing Day plans and, for viewers, serving as a Christmas gift from the streaming platform.

Originally airing on Lifetime, You was picked up by Netflix following its first season.

Adapted from the best-selling Caroline Kepnes novel, the first 10 episodes explored bookstore manager Joe Goldberg - portrayed by Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley - and his growing lust over a girl, Beck, that became deadly rather than romantic.

The show proved a hit, with Badgley telling Entertainment Tonight, "We couldn't have anticipated that the (viewership) would be the degree that it was. It really seemed to sweep people up for a moment."

RELATED: Surprise royal steals The Crown new season

After a number of twists and turns, season 1 ended with Beck discovering Joe's true murderous ways, and when she tried to escape the locked bookstore basement he was holding her captive in, he killed her.

"There's a revisitation of that with Joe in the second episode of the second season, where you get to see a bit more of the hard reality of what he did to her," Badgley hinted.

Based on Kepnes' second novel, Hidden Bodies, season 2 sees Joe move to Los Angeles following his sinister final acts in New York, determined to put his past behind him.

It's unlikely that Badgley's character has changed in his ways, though, quickly pursuing another dangerous liaison - aspiring chef Love Quinn, played by The Haunting of Hill House actor Victoria Pedretti.

"I'm really excited for people to get to know Love," Badgley told ET, adding the character adds a dimension to the show that hasn't existed yet.

"There's a side to Joe that we haven't seen yet because her character, in some ways, is the polar opposite of Beck.

"It's very different between Joe and Love than it was with Beck, and thank God, because you can't do that again. That would just be brutal. To me, that would be irresponsible if we did the same thing again."

Love is also "tending to a deep grief", which means she and Joe bond over their "shared knowledge of profound loss".

RELATED: Is Jen's $150m TV show worth it?

Viewers can expect the 10-episode season to be just as unsettling - and, at times, as gory - as the first, with Badgley saying he was sickened when filming some of the scenes.

"There are some things I've done with prosthetic bodies in this (new) season that were kind of nauseating as I did them, I will say that," he said.

Also starring in the show's second season are Heathers actor James Scully, as Love's brother Forty, and Jane the Virgin actor Jenna Ortega as a cunning teenager named Ellie - as well as one surprising face from the first season.

We know that Joe's ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) - who Joe was haunted by visions and memories of - is miraculously still alive after a shocking twist in the final moments of season 1.

"She's not nearly as dead as Joe thought," showrunner Sera Gamble told Vanity Fair.

seeing Joe with Love AND Candace makes us happy being single. YOU S2 in production! pic.twitter.com/IXDNVtt9op — YOU (@YouNetflix) February 15, 2019

"Part of the fun of continuing the story is that the loose ends from Joe's past are still dangling and could come back to him at any time," Gamble said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"If you look at every act of violence that he does in season one, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him."

You premieres on Netflix on Thursday, December 26