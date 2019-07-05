Much loved by students

MANY THANKS: Chanelle Goodwin leaves a lasting impression on Alpha after 35 years of teaching.

ALPHA State School recently said goodbye to Chanelle Goodwin who left after 35 years of service to Alpha State School and the community.

After being sent to Alpha on her first placement in 1985 as a Commerce teacher, Chanelle would have a profound impact on the schooling community.

She would go on to teach an array of subjects such as English, maths, art, music and even flying drones.

She learned to always keep the door shut to avoid having to rescue escaped drones from the library roof.

Over her tenure, Chanelle was well respected in the schooling community.

"I've had really good feedback from the community forever, in fact they don't want me to go,” Ms Goodwin said.

"I've been really lucky to build great relationships with the parents of the kids I've taught and I'm on second generation now.

"It's just nice, people come in and are happy to say things to me whether it's good or bad and they're happy to listen to the response they get.”

Chanelle got the most out of every student where she could, and relished in their success.

"Getting to know every kid, their abilities and pushing them to achieve more than what they thought they'd be able to,” Ms Goodwin said. "For kids to want to know you when they come back years later, that's the most special thing.

"And to say you've had some impact on their life, I love that.”