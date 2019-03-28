Much-needed rain finally falls on CH

MUDDY FUN: Local toddler Kase enjoying the rain which has fallen on the Central Highlands this week.

IT LOOKS like residents may need to dig out their umbrellas to get them through the weekend.

This week Central Highlands has been blessed with some much-needed rain after months of low rainfall.

At the time of going to print, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said the region had experienced some "pretty intense” rainfall in the period from 9am Wednesday to 9am today.

"Clermont was the highest. It had 197mm. That's pretty intense but I'm sure it was welcomed,” Mr Clark said.

"The highest rainfall in Emerald was recorded at the Emerald Radar station, which had 47mm since 9am yesterday morning.

"Generally around the Emerald region there was around 40-70mm recorded.”

Mr Clark said the rainfall was due to ex-Tropical Cyclone Trevor and an upper trough combining to produce heavy rain and thunderstorm activity.

"That system has weakened so we're left with showers for the rest of the day,” he said.

"There will be less than 15mm or so of rain today, the exception being if some thunderstorms develop.”

Capella also received heavy rainfall, with 151mm recorded from 9am Wednesday to 9am today.

Barcaldine and Alpha received around 30mm each in the same period with up to 70mm in the surrounding areas.

Mr Clark said the prediction for tomorrow and into the weekend was "showers and cloudy and cool”.

"Tomorrow we see a new trough enter the state so with all the moisture hanging around, there's a good chance of seeing some showers in Emerald,” he said.

"Between Friday and Saturday there's a good chance of seeing up to 30mm. There's no major flooding from what I've noticed.

"On Sunday it does clear to the northeast. Some areas like Moranbah will still see some activity.

"There will be a shower or two in the morning, clearing in the afternoon in Emerald.”

Thankfully temperatures will remain reasonably cool, Mr Clark said, with tops expected in the high 20s.