‘Muddy’ water from Clermont taps labelled disgusting

MY TOWN: Clermont taps are spewing out muddy orange-brown water, to the distress and annoyance of residents.

For weeks Clermont residents have been reporting tea-coloured water filling their sinks, staining their clothes and skin.

Clermont resident Jess Walsh said the water issues were the worst she had seen in three years.

While there had been water issues in the past, she said, the current problem had hung around longer than usual.

"It's just a pain in the arse," Ms Walsh said.

"You can't wash your whites and you never feel clean."

"I've been buying water. I don't even want to let my dog drink it."

As a Clermont Country Motor Inn housekeeper, Ms Walsh said she had also seen the impact on businesses.

The motel's manager, who did not want to be named, said a number of customers had complained about the smelly, dirty water in their sinks.

The water had stained the motel's pillow protectors and tablecloths, she said.

Clermont mother Jess Connelly said she was worried about the long-term health impacts of the water, particularly on children.

"This is the water we are told is fit to drink, it is what we are bathing our children in and is what we use to wash our laundry and clean our dishes," Mrs Connelly said

"This is an issue that has gone on far too long. We need reassurance regarding a long-term solution."

While the dirty water sloshes around, residents said they had just received their Isaac Regional Council water rates.

Isaac Regional Council on Wednesday said it would start providing residents with a treatment to remove the stains from clothes.

Clermont Country Motor Inn housekeeper Jess Walsh shows what the discoloured water in Clermont had done to the motel's laundry. Photo: Zizi Averill

Director of water and waste Gary Murphy said muddy-looking water was due to a chemical imbalance.

The heavy January rain had elevated the amount of manganese and iron in the Theresa Creek Dam.

Mr Murphy said the council was facing a frustrating catch-22 with the discolouration.

Due to the impurities in the water, he said council had increased chlorine levels in the water.

But the chlorine was reacting to the metals, causing the tea-coloured water.

"One of the ways to solve this is reduce the amount of chlorine, but we need to make sure we provide a water with a shelf life and disinfection in the system," Mr Murphy said.

"It's not a public health issue in relation to something that is dangerous to people's health, it's an aesthetic issue."

He said the real danger would come if council decreased chlorine levels, which would remove the discolouration.

A 'freshly' laundered load of whites were ruined by discolouration in the Clermont water system, on Wednesday February 26. Photo: Zizi Averill

For residents left with a hamper of dirt-brown laundry, Mr Murphy the fabrics could be

treated with a citric acid solution, which council would make available to the public.

But for many people, it was too late to save their fabrics.

"The problem is the best solution is gained if the discolouration of clothing is to not to let it dry out. When it dries unfortunately the staining sets," Mr Murphy said.

"We should have had that messaging out earlier."

Mayor Anne Baker said council had accepted responsibility for the dirty water.

Resident Jess Walsh holding a glass of the discoloured water Clermont residents have had to endure for weeks. Photo: Zizi Averill

"We acknowledge this is not good enough," Cr Baker said.

"I don't expect, they should not expect, anything less than the highest quality water."

With teams continuing to try and fix the problem, Cr Baker said anyone who continued to see discoloured water should contact Isaac regional council on 1300 472 227.

"We have a team constantly working on this 24-hours a day," she said.

How to clean stained laundry?

Provided by Isaac Regional Council

The staining of your laundry from discoloured water is due to particles of sediment being lodged in the fabric caused by iron and manganese. The stain is best removed by an acid-based cleaning agent.

Council has ordered and will supply citric acid as a stain remover for laundry purposes. This will be available initially from Councils Offices corner Karmoo and Daintree Street Clermont from Wednesday 26 February 2020.

We will assess other locations for distribution over the weekend and out of hours.

Council will supply a Citric Acid Factsheet with each bag of citric acid.