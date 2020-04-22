Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd announced Rubyvale and Lochington State School as two of the towns to receive new base stations and better mobile coverage as part of Round 5 of the Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot Program.
Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd announced Rubyvale and Lochington State School as two of the towns to receive new base stations and better mobile coverage as part of Round 5 of the Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot Program.
News

Multi-million dollar investment improves CQ phone coverage

Kristen Booth
22nd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MULTI-MILLION dollar investment will ensure Central Highlands’ visitors and residents can make phone calls and browse the internet with ease.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd yesterday announced Rubyvale and Lochington State School were two of the towns to receive new base stations and better mobile coverage as part of Round 5 of the Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot Program.

Gemseekers Caravan Park owner Terry Gilshnan said it would be a welcome investment to many businesses across Rubyvale.

“If you want good service you have to stand with your hand up and put one leg out,” he said.

“In the middle of town they don’t get service. It’s just the way it is.”

Mr Gilshnan said many businesses and houses struggled with both mobile phone and TV coverage.

“It’s not so bad here but the other caravan park is too low to get a signal,” he said.

“Rubyvale is like a dish, as you get deeper into it you get less coverage, but we’re lucky because we’re on the outer rim.”

The business owner said the improved mobile coverage would be great for when tourism picked up again but, since the onset of coronavirus, they had no customers for it to worry.

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, Paul Fletcher, said Round 5 of the program would fund a further 182 new base stations for regional and remote communities across Australia.

“Improved mobile connectivity makes it possible for Australians to stay connected, access education services, conduct business and remain in contact with family and friends,” he said.

“These activities are critical year-round, but particularly important with people responding to the COVID-19 crisis and spending more time at home.”

Mr O’Dowd said the announcement would be a welcome change to many who had dealt with a lack of mobile phone coverage for too long.

More than $836 million is being invested in new mobile infrastructure in regional and remote Australia across the five rounds, which has so far funded 1229 new base stations.

Round 5 base stations are scheduled to roll out in the coming months with the first new base stations expected to be activated by the end of the year.

black spot funding ken odowd lochington state school mobile black spot mobile phone coverage rubyvale
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Small store home to the region’s best burger

        premium_icon Small store home to the region’s best burger

        News The extensive burger range will be available through takeaway while restrictions are in place.

        Emerald leaders fear price hikes amid Virgin collapse

        premium_icon Emerald leaders fear price hikes amid Virgin collapse

        News Locals may be forced to drive more than two hours for fair flight prices.

        ‘Excellent’ first day attendance for Emerald school

        premium_icon ‘Excellent’ first day attendance for Emerald school

        News Students down to Year 1 have embraced online learning programs.

        Zero cases not a sign restrictions can be relaxed

        premium_icon Zero cases not a sign restrictions can be relaxed

        Politics Experts suggest rural areas could have the lockdown safely lifted, but Isaac told...