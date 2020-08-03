Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Photo: Bev Lacey
Multiple crews respond to late night kitchen fire

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 7:45 AM
EMERGENCY services responded to reports of a kitchen fire last night at a private residence in Emerald.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived at the residence on Clermont St at 1.10am.

A QFES spokeswoman said a pot on the stove was on fire and was extinguished by the occupant.

"The fire was out by the time crews had arrived on scene," the spokeswoman said.

Queensland Ambulance Service was on standby, however, no patients required assistance.

emerald kitchen fire queensland fire and emergency services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

