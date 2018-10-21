Menu
Login
ambulance
ambulance Contributed
Breaking

Multiple people injured after car smashes into tree

Maddelin McCosker
by
21st Oct 2018 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:53 PM

Paramedics arrived at the scene of a high-speed vehicle crash into a tree on a rural Central Queensland road expecting to find two patients.

Instead, they located four injured occupants of the damaged vehicle off Raspberry Creek Rd near Kunwarara, 60 kilometres north of Rockhampton.

 

The location of the crash.
The location of the crash. Contributed

An ambulance spokesperson said the vehicle had smashed into the tree at speed.

One patient was suffering from chest and facial injuries, another had neck pain and the two remaining passengers had lacerations to the legs.

Two of the patients were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

cq accidents crash editors picks injuries
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Intense day at the races

    Intense day at the races

    News More than 3000 guests were on course for the highly anticipated Emerald 100 race day.

    Working to strengthen local food chain

    Working to strengthen local food chain

    News Meet the Food Innovators will take place in Emerald

    Community tribute to a Clermont icon

    Community tribute to a Clermont icon

    News Former state MP Vince Lester has been awarded for his service.

    Smashing health goals

    Smashing health goals

    News Great result from CQ health challenge.

    Local Partners