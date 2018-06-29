Menu
Login
Breaking

Multiple people shot dead in newsroom

by New York Post
29th Jun 2018 5:51 AM | Updated: 6:25 AM

SEVERAL people have been shot dead inside a newspaper newsroom in the US.

Police were called to the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, one hour south of Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday afternoon local time (Friday morning AEST).

Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter told The Baltimore Sun multiple people had been shot.

"Active shooter at 888 Bestgate please help us," tweeted Anthony Messenger, a Gazette intern, according to his Twitter account.

Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News that a suspect was apprehended after the shooting. The gunman reportedly used a shotgun during the massacre.

The intern also wrote that an editor was shot.

Authorities confirmed on Twitter that they were dealing an active shooter.

More to come.

active shooter crime editors picks maryland newspaper office shooting

Top Stories

    One girl's brave story

    One girl's brave story

    News A diagnosis of severe scoliosis was a huge scare.

    Budget hits hip pockets

    Budget hits hip pockets

    News Central Highlands Regional Council hand down 2018/19 budget.

    CQ gains lead in lifestyle quest

    CQ gains lead in lifestyle quest

    News Healthcare workers up to the challenge.

    Outback inspires artist

    Outback inspires artist

    News Emerald art awards are open to local artists.

    Local Partners