Multiple people shot dead in newsroom

SEVERAL people have been shot dead inside a newspaper newsroom in the US.

Police were called to the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, one hour south of Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday afternoon local time (Friday morning AEST).

Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter told The Baltimore Sun multiple people had been shot.

JUST IN: @POTUS has been briefed on the newsroom shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, while aboard Air Force One. @ShepNewsTeam https://t.co/TOWLLp3jO7 pic.twitter.com/ttiRH8DpTk — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2018

"Active shooter at 888 Bestgate please help us," tweeted Anthony Messenger, a Gazette intern, according to his Twitter account.

Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News that a suspect was apprehended after the shooting. The gunman reportedly used a shotgun during the massacre.

Sheriff Ron Bateman on Maryland newsroom shooting: "One of my deputy sheriff K9 handlers made an apprehension of a suspect. It is an active investigation, it is unfolding as we speak." https://t.co/6gHhXWA95v pic.twitter.com/NH8zwRX6xr — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2018

The intern also wrote that an editor was shot.

Authorities confirmed on Twitter that they were dealing an active shooter.

Citing 2 sources, @CBSNews reports 4 deaths in the shooting at Capital-Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, MD. pic.twitter.com/RKvI2SQyBh — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) June 28, 2018

More to come.