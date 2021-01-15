Mum and daughter’s pregnancy shocker

A mother got the shock of her life when she took a pregnancy test with her daughter only to discover that she was actually expecting.

TikTok user Rylee of the US shared a video explaining that her mother made her take a test after she began experiencing random mood swings.

For support, her mum also took the test.

In the clip, which has since garnered more than 11 million views, the 24-year-old, and her mum can be seen clutching a bottle of wine as they prepare to find out the results.

US TikTok user Rylee, 24, and her mum, waiting patiently for their pregnancy results. Picture: TikTok/rdubbb

"They're going to be negative," Rylee said while giggling.

"Will it just say 'not pregnant' and 'pregnant'," she can be heard asking, to which her mum responds, "Yeah."

The pair then reach for the pregnancy sticks from the kitchen bench and after counting to three, they both remove the packaging to reveal the results.

"Oh my God," her mum can be heard saying repeatedly. "I'm going to freaking cry."

"Whatever," a confused Rylee says to her mum before seeing the words 'pregnant' on the test.

The clip, which was uploaded over the weekend, then ends with the mother in tears.

But, there was an unexpected twist. Picture: TikTok/rdubbb

In a separate video recorded on Thursday, Rylee explains the backstory and that she is genuinely going to be having another sibling in March this year.

"Rewind to July, I'm having a bad week, I'm super emotional, a girl needs her mum.

"So I got to her house for the weekend, and she has the audacity to accuse me that I'm pregnant - although I was late.

"So then of course she makes me take a pregnancy test, and then that b**ch, 'You know what, I'm also late.'"

Just to be sure, the pair did another test, and again they came back with the same results. Picture: TikTok/rdubbb

The pair agreed to film their results, expecting them both to be negative with the plan to celebrate with a bottle of wine afterwards.

"And then it obviously wasn't that fun anymore" Rylee said.

"That girl really thought that I switched them in the packages so she made me take another one."

The result of the second test came up "Not Pregnant" for Rylee, however for her mum, the result didn't change, it still came up as "Pregnant".

"And that's on being 24 with my mum's sixth baby due in March."

Originally published as Mum and daughter's pregnancy shocker

Rylee’s mother made her take the test – and decided to do it with her – after Rylee became ‘super emotional’ and was late for her period one week. Picture: TikTok/rdubbb

The result came back negative for Rylee, but positive for her mother. Picture: TikTok/rdubbb