Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue team with the bushwalkers they helped save. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue team with the bushwalkers they helped save. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Mum and two children rescued after bushwalk goes wrong

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUR people, including two children, have been rescued after issuing a call for help during a bushwalk.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to help a police search and rescue mission on top of Mt Roper at Capella, about 240km south-west of Mackay, at 6.18pm last night.

A 70-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and her two children, aged seven and 10 were found after dark at the top of Mt Roper about 760 metres above sea level.

More stories:

Volunteer army wakes up after three-year hibernation

State of emergency: Towns left without volunteer army

SOS: RACQ Rescue’s desperate mayday to stay flying

All four were winched to safety in a stable condition.

The survivors were found to be in good health after paramedics assessed them at Clermont Airfield.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

bushwalk capella mt roper racq capricorn rescue rescue service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over horrific assault in Moranbah

        Premium Content Man charged over horrific assault in Moranbah

        Crime Police allege a man was beaten with a metre-long metal bar.

        Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court

        Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Premium Content Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Politics Labor MPs stand ready to do whatever is asked of them

        Oldest operating mine in Qld achieves rehabilitation

        Premium Content Oldest operating mine in Qld achieves rehabilitation

        Environment The site has rehabilitated more land between 2012 and 2019 than it disturbed for...