Mum breastfeeding in public accused of trying to 'steal men'

A MUM has revealed how she's been accused of being a man-stealer - because she breastfeeds her two-year-old in public.

Reka Nyari, 39, from New York, has been breastfeeding her 34-month-old daughter Ilo since she was born.

But on a recent plane journey a woman turned to her and criticised her for feeding Ilo - suggesting she was trying to pinch her man by exposing her breasts.

Reka, who breastfeeds because it is beneficial for her girl's health, couldn't believe it - and has now released photos to prove how normal and natural breastfeeding is.

"It has been irritating how judgemental people can be about women who breastfeed, and how sexualised the breast and nipple have become," Reka said.

"Possibly the most obnoxious person was a woman who was sitting in front of us with her boyfriend on a plane from New York City to Budapest, Hungary."

She continued: "She called me 'disgusting' followed by a litany of degrading swear words. Apparently she thought I was trying to steal her man by quietly breastfeeding my baby during the landing of the plane.

"Breastfeeding is natural, and our breasts were made for feeding our babies. Associating breastfeeding with sex or perversion is disturbing."

Reka has been breastfeeding her daughter since she was born in November 2015 and has never given her formula.

She has always been an advocate for mums who choose to breastfeed their children beyond the age of one and insists that the natural practise is beneficial for the mother and child in the long term.

Unapologetic, Reka, who is originally from Finland, chose to breastfeed her daughter anywhere she would want to be fed, including public places.

With more than 30,000 Instagram followers, she posts pictures of her breastfeeding on social media to educate the critics about the benefits of lactation.

"She usually has breastmilk in the mornings when we wake up, and if I am at home, at night when she goes to bed," Reka said.

"If she is feeling sick, she may want to feed more often and during the day. I have always been a bit of a lactivist (breastfeeding activist).

"I breastfeed everywhere my baby would want to be fed. It doesn't happen that often anymore as my daughter is older, but when she was a baby, I would do it everywhere; restaurants, shops, meetings, streets, the subway, you name it.

"Looking back at it, it was my way of defying societal norms - I was waiting for someone to start complaining to me so that I could educate them about it."

In the UK, breastfeeding in public is perfectly legal.

In fact, it's protected under the Equality Act 2010 for as long as you wish to breastfeed (there is no age restriction) and covers all public places from parks and leisure facilities, to public transport, shops, restaurants, hotels and cinemas.

Director of Maternity Action, Rosalind Bragg, told BT: "... Some women cover up while breastfeeding, some don't.

"The law protects women's rights to breastfeed in public places, but this is not widely known.

"Maternity Action continues to hear from women asked to move on or cover up when they are breastfeeding in public places, often from shops and cafes providing services to families.

"There shouldn't be a debate whether women should be covered while breastfeeding. People who are uncomfortable with the sight of breastfeeding should just look away.

She continued: "I have to say that only a few people, mostly women, interestingly, ever gave me any trouble when I breastfed in public.

"Now that my daughter is 34-months-old, I get judged and criticised a lot. Friends and family roll their eyes, give disapproving stares, and tell me that I should quit.

"They tell me that it's somehow harmful for my child and for me, that what I am doing is somewhat selfish, disturbing or perverse. People are shocked.

"I was considering weaning my daughter off when she was about one-year-old but I found so much evidence that extending breastfeeding past one-year is extremely beneficial for both the mum and child.

"Talking with accomplished, experienced paediatricians sealed the deal. I was not pushing it - I let my daughter decide how she felt, and if she still wanted to feed."

She continued: "I am a working mum, with a career and busy travel schedule, and I always assumed that when I returned from my travels, she would be weaned off. So far, that has not happened.

"Breastfeeding her right now is a bonding experience and it has been amazing for her immune system.

"I can't even tell you how many times she has gotten the antibodies from my breast milk and avoided the colds that both me and my husband get."

Reka explained the differences between breastfeeding her daughter now compared to when she was a baby.

"It is easier in the way that it only happens a few times a day whereas before it was a constant source for food for her," she said.

"But it's harder because you have to deal with a toddler who does acrobatics while they have a nipple in their mouth. It's also harder because people judge you, and you have to constantly explain yourself.

"That is part of the reason I continued to post breastfeeding pictures on social media - to educate people that judge without doing any research."

She said: "Why does a breastfeeding mother anger and irritate people so much? I have found that most of this anger is unfounded. As soon as people read on the matter, they become less judgemental.

"Breastfeeding and extended breastfeeding should be normalised. I feel sad when I read about a lot of mothers who breastfeed past a year but hide it because they feel ashamed or judged.

"The more women speak publicly about this, the more people are exposed to the idea and the more acceptable it becomes.

"I ask those that judge, what research they have that backs up their criticism. Then I kindly present them with the abundance of research that states that extended breastfeeding is beneficial to the mother and child.

"Of course, I give my daughter solid food too - she loves to eat. But some of the benefits of extended breastfeeding include: boosting the child's immune system, helping brain and intellectual development, and making children more socially adaptable and independent."

This story was originally published on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.