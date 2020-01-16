Mum charged over marijuana stash in family home

CHARGED: A Clermont mother allegedly grew a marijuana plant from seed in the backyard of the family home.

A CLERMONT mother has allegedly grown a marijuana plant in her backyard and kept close to 50g of the drug in her house.

Elizabeth Maureen Guymer appeared in Clermont Magistrates Court on January 15 charged with producing and possessing 49.76g of marijuana, possessing utensils used to smoke the drug and possessing methamphetamine.

Police attended her Clermont address about 10am on December 12 with a search warrant targeting dangerous drugs, the court was told.

Officers found 1.87g of marijuana in the front bedroom, two bongs allegedly used to smoke the drug the previous morning, a large bag containing about 47g of marijuana, 0.7g in a caravan and less than 0.4g of methamphetamine.

They also located a headphone case containing pipes, lighters and clip-seal bags in a caravan in the backyard.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cognet told the court Guymer usually smoked marijuana in the caravan to keep it away from her children, but when the temperature started to rise she moved it into the home.

On the same day, police located a 1m marijuana plant in the backyard which Guymer allegedly grew from seed and tended to every day, Sgt Cognet said.

Guymer pleaded guilty to six charges but later said there were facts she disagreed with.

The case has been adjourned to February 4.