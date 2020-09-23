Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A mum who was found with a $500 stash of ice in her bra told police the drugs were bought for a friend.
A mum who was found with a $500 stash of ice in her bra told police the drugs were bought for a friend.
Crime

Mum claims ice stashed in bra was for a friend

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
23rd Sep 2020 6:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville mum who was found with a $500 stash of ice in her bra told police the drugs were bought for a friend.

Lynette Pilgrim, 60, faced the Townsville Magistrates Court today on Monday, where she pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and driving over the general, but not middle alcohol limit.

Police took up with Pilgrim after they noticed her car was pulled over at Douglas on November 6, 2019.

Prosecutor Tim Madsen said officers searched her car after they formed reasonable suspicion there may be drugs inside.

Lynette Pilgrim, 60, faced the Townsville Magistrates Court after she was found with ice hidden in her bra.
Lynette Pilgrim, 60, faced the Townsville Magistrates Court after she was found with ice hidden in her bra.

He said officers found about 1.16g of meth "secreted" in her bra.

On May 13, this year, Pilgrim parked her car outside the Kirwan Police Station about 1.50am.

She was breath tested and returned a positive result of 0.07 per cent BAC.

Mr Madsen said Pilgrim had previous drug offences on her history for which she was not convicted and submitted her offending warranted a conviction.

Defence lawyer Nick Douglas said Pilgrim was a trained, but not accredited, masseuse who received a disability pension.

He said she had an "unfortunate upbringing" and had struggled with her mental health.

He said she had almost finished a course with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Service.

Lynette Pilgrim, 60, faced the Townsville Magistrates Court after she was found with ice hidden in her bra.
Lynette Pilgrim, 60, faced the Townsville Magistrates Court after she was found with ice hidden in her bra.

MORE NEWS

Family's final wish granted after cry for help

Man had dead wife's morphine in undies

Assange suffering 'depression, psychosis'

Mr Douglas asked Magistrate Ross Mack to not record a conviction against Pilgrim.

He said recording a conviction could stop her gaining work contacts and may impact her relationship with a man living overseas in America.

Magistrate Mack fined her a total of $1100 and disqualified her from driving for two months.

Convictions were recorded.

 

Originally published as Mum claims ice stashed in bra was for a friend

court crime drug lynette pilgrim

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        Premium Content Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        News OFFICIALS in the mining industry will need to prove their knowledge about mine safety before being appointed in Queensland under an LNP government.

        INFESTED: Rocky households battle ‘aggressive mice plague’

        Premium Content INFESTED: Rocky households battle ‘aggressive mice plague’

        Environment Some residents have reportedly located up to 30 of the rodents infesting their...

        IN COURT: Names of everyone facing Clermont court

        Premium Content IN COURT: Names of everyone facing Clermont court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        Warm and wet Wednesday expected for Central Queensland

        Premium Content Warm and wet Wednesday expected for Central Queensland

        News After some warm days, we can look forward to some cooling rain today. Find out...