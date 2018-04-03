Menu
Login
News

Mum drops chest-deep into dirt after ground collapses

Annie Perets
by

ONE second Niketa Allen was standing on solid ground, the next she was chest-deep in dirt screaming for help.

That's the scene that unfolded in front of a Hervey Bay fast food restaurant on Easter Sunday when the garden bed the Pialba mum was standing on suddenly collapsed.

Bystanders watched as she helplessly dangled in a large hole, before crawling out with minor injuries.

"It ate me," Ms Allen said, looking at the hole which she at one point feared would take her life.

"I stood on the garden bed and it just dropped instantly.

"I couldn't feel anything underneath me, my legs were kind of dangling down."

Her thongs were lost in the hole.

Niketa Allen chased her two year olds through a Hungry Jack's (Hervey Bay) garden bed and found herself chest deep in a sink hole.
Niketa Allen chased her two year olds through a Hungry Jack's (Hervey Bay) garden bed and found herself chest deep in a sink hole. Valerie Horton

The sinkhole on Boat Harbour Dr has since been blocked off with Fraser Coast Regional Council workers expected to fill it in today.

It is believed the hole may have been caused by a leaking storm water pipe.

Aside from being left with cuts and bruising, Ms Allen has been traumatised by the experience, which she said has been replaying in her head.

She refuses to think about what could have happened to her two-year-old twins who were two steps away from the hidden sinkhole moments before her fall.

The reason she had walked through the garden bed in the first place was to stop her youngest son from hurting himself from climbing a fence.

"It's a garden bed, you expect it to be safe," she said.

"I feel anxious just thinking about it. It's very dangerous."

Niketa Allen chased her two year olds through a Hungry Jack's (Hervey Bay) garden bed and found herself chest deep in a sink hole.
Niketa Allen chased her two year olds through a Hungry Jack's (Hervey Bay) garden bed and found herself chest deep in a sink hole. Valerie Horton

She's not the only one in the Fraser Coast region to have a traumatic tale of falling into an unexpected hole.

The Chronicle reported last year on a woman sinking neck-deep into sand while walking along Torquay Beach.
 

Topics:  editors picks fccouncil fcoffbeat fraser coast sinkhole trapped

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners