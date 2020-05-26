Wiggles merchandise, a backpack priced at $22 on display during The Wiggles concert at Blacktown RSL in Sydney.

Wiggles merchandise, a backpack priced at $22 on display during The Wiggles concert at Blacktown RSL in Sydney.

A GOLD Coast mum was busted hiding drug-making items in a Wiggles suitcase in her garage and a shotgun in her wardrobe.

But Katrina Ann Hardinge said they were left there by a man she kicked out of her home after discovering him cooking the drug ice.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Monday to multiple charges including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing items used in relation to drugs and possessing a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutor Emily Coley said police searched Hardinge's home on January 18, 2018 looking for drugs.

Hardinge showed police a small amount of the drug ice and MDMA in her bedside table and pointed them to a 12-gauge shotgun wrapped up in her wardrobe. She also had a number of cartridges for the gun.

Ms Coley said when police searched the garage they found a Wiggles suitcase containing items use to produce ice including a thermometer, butane canisters and pseudoephedrine.

"It's accepted that (Hardinge) did not produce the methamphetamine herself," Ms Coley said.

"She knew of these items but was not involved in the production."

Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Hardinge told a man she had been living with to leave after she discovered he was cooking ice in her home.

Mr Gatenby said Hardinge had evicted him so swiftly he left his belongings behind.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced Hardinge to 12 months in prison, wholly suspended, and placed her on probation for a year.

Originally published as Mum found with ice making kit in Wiggles brand suitcase