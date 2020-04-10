Mum has 22nd baby during virus crisis

Baby number 22 who was delivered during the coronavirus pandemic.

A mum with 22 children said her latest birth, during the coronavirus pandemic, was her "strangest" experience yet.

Just days after giving birth to her 22nd child and 11th daughter, mum Sue Radford has shared adorable pictures of her extensive brood meeting their newborn sister for the first time.

She said she was "more scared than I had ever been going into hospital with everything going on with the virus".

The family had been self-isolating before the birth, and since their baby girl was delivered last Friday they haven't been able to formally register her birth because of coronavirus lockdowns in the UK.

Sue had her 22nd baby on Friday. Picture: @THERADFORDFAMILY

In a series of heartwarming snaps, the baby girl can be seen being cradled by some of her excited younger siblings.

Sue, 45, welcomed her new daughter with husband Noel, 49, last Friday. Their bundle of joy weighed 3.18kg and was delivered after a ten-hour labour.

"I was so worried that Noel wouldn't be allowed to stay with me.

"We have all been isolating and it seemed wrong to leave our safe bubble to go to a hospital.

"But when I got there I felt safe straight away.

"It was the strangest birth yet but by the end of it I would say it was actually one of the best experiences I have had.

"We can't settle on a name we all like, but we can't register her now anyway because of corona."

The mum-of-22, who has spent more than 800 weeks of her life pregnant, has sworn this will be her last baby.

The couple had their first baby when she was just 14, and the family famously refuse to claim state handouts.

She's been getting to know her many brothers and sisters.