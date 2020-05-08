Mum has ‘no answers’ about son’s condition

A MOTHER of four set to move to Emerald says she has “no answers” to her son’s sudden bursts of rage and consequent hospitalisation.

Katie Rose left her job at a New South Wales school so she and her son Chase, 3, could be with her husband in Emerald.

But when they arrived, Chase, who has epilepsy, deteriorated. He began hurting himself and his mother and his intellectual development regressed.

Mrs Rose said his “rages” sometimes last over an hour.

“Chase was a happy young boy who was developing fine,” Mrs Rose said. “Chase knew his colours, could talk sentences, count, and happily play with other children. His lost all these abilities.”

After some particularly bad episodes and visits to doctors, Chase was flown to the Brisbane Children’s Hospital, where he began to have difficulty walking and communicating.

Katie Rose and Chase, aged 3.

Mrs Rose said she expected to be there for at least two more weeks while Chase was treated for an auto-immune condition.

“Chase has had a MRI scan on the brain and whole body,” she said.

“With loss of speech and the tremors Chase is finding it very frustrating. He will have some music therapy and a AUSLAN teacher to teach Chase how to sign.”

In one day, Chase was required to have blood tests and see a paediatrician, an occupational therapist, and a neurologist.

“At this stage we have no answers,” Mrs Rose said.

Her friend Tallee Wareener set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs for the family, to which nearly $2000 has been given so far.

“I worked with Katie before she moved up there,” Ms Wareener said.

“I’ve been in a similar, but different situation. I thought at least this way she can get a wider audience and get something to help her out.

“It’s going to cost way more to work this issue out. They’ve got four kids and only one parent working.”