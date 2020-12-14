Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A tree crashed through the roof of Ella McCartney's home while her family was inside at Coolum. Picture: Patrick Woods
A tree crashed through the roof of Ella McCartney's home while her family was inside at Coolum. Picture: Patrick Woods
Weather

Mum in shock after ‘huge’ tree smashes through roof

Matt Collins
14th Dec 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ella McCartney is counting her blessings after a large tree came crashing through the roof of her Coolum home on Sunday night.

Just after 9pm, Ms McCartney was relaxing on the couch after a big afternoon run when a loud crash came thundering from above her head.

A tree crashed through the roof of a Coolum home while a family was inside. Picture: Patrick Woods
A tree crashed through the roof of a Coolum home while a family was inside. Picture: Patrick Woods

According to Ms McCartney, the "huge" tree pierced through the ceiling of their two-storey home leaving water bucketing into the lounge room.

The Coast mum was in shock as she tried to comfort her two young children when they came racing into the lounge room.

Flash flooding wreaks havoc in peak-hour washout

MEGA GALLERY: Wild weather unleashes on Coast

"My husband came running out, he felt the whole house shake," she said.

"I've always wanted a water feature and a skylight."

See more photos from the fall here.

The tree crashed through the roof. Picture: Patrick Woods
The tree crashed through the roof. Picture: Patrick Woods
editors picks sunshine coast weather tree falls on roof
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ rep cricket players caught up in Brisbane weather event

        Premium Content CQ rep cricket players caught up in Brisbane weather event

        Cricket Qld under-15 girls cricket championships will be livestreamed on this website - if the rain clears.

        Teenager injured after crashing into fence

        Premium Content Teenager injured after crashing into fence

        News The teen was injured after a motorcycle collided with a fence on a private property...

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Teenagers hospitalised following after-dark crash

        Premium Content Teenagers hospitalised following after-dark crash

        News The teens were transported to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Dysart.