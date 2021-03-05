Menu
The woman had shared a Facebook post celebrating her child’s first day at preschool – but one detail had people seeing red.
Parenting

Mum lashed over daughter’s ‘trashy’ name

by Staff writers, The Sun
5th Mar 2021 1:35 PM

A mum has been slammed online after naming her daughter after her favourite strain of cannabis.

The mum took to Instagram where she shared two adorable snaps of her toddler on her first day at nursery.

Captioning the post she wrote: "Indikah's first day at preschool today!

"Spread your wings baby girl, the world is a beautiful place to explore."

She ends the post by tagging a cannabis enthusiast page on Instagram.

It is believed that the mum named her little girl after a species of marijuana called Cannabis Indica.

RELATED: Australia's most popular baby names

The little girl's name was very similar to a strain of cannabis and the mum tagged a weed enthusiast page. Picture: Reddit.
Her post has since been shared on Reddit where it prompted outrage among users, who slammed the 'trashy' mum in the comments.

One wrote: "If you like weed that much, then that's great but why you gotta put this on your kid for the rest of their life."

"Poor baby" agreed another, while a third wrote, "So cringe, poor kid."

The post was shared on the subreddit r/Trashy.

The group has over 2.3 million members and is described as a place for "trashy stories, trashy glamour, all things fake, plastic and downright trashy."

Different countries have different rules about what you can and cannot name your child, with a UK couple winning the right to call their son Lucifer last year.

Dan and Mandy Sheldon tried to register their four-month-old son's name at their local council office in Derbyshire last June.

But they were dismayed when a council official told them they could not use the name, with Mr Sheldon lodging an official complaint over their treatment.

RELATED: NZ daycare shortens girl's name because it is 'too hard' to say

Last year a UK couple complained after a registrar tried to block them from naming their son Lucifer. Picture: iStock.
He told The Sun the council employee had said their son "wouldn't succeed in life" with the name Lucifer, the name given to the devil when he is an angel before his fall from grace, according to Christianity.

"We were really excited to go and get him registered but the woman looked at us in utter disgust," Mr Sheldon said.

"She told us he would never be able to get a job, and that teachers wouldn't want to teach him.

Eventually "through gritted teeth" the official agreed to let them register their son's name as Lucifer, Mr Sheldon said.

In response to their complaint Derbyshire Country Council apologised but said it was the job of registrars "to advise" on the meaning of names.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Mum lashed over daughter's 'trashy' name

