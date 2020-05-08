Mum moving to Emerald has ‘no answers’ about son’s condition

A MOTHER of four set to start work in Emerald says she has “no answers” to her son’s medical condition, which worsened after moving to town.

Katie Rose left her job at a New South Wales school so she and her son Chase, 3, could be with her husband in Emerald.

But when they arrived, Chase’s condition, a rare form of epilepsy, deteriorated. He began hurting himself and his mother.

After a particularly bad episode, Chase was flown to the Brisbane Children’s Hospital.

Mrs Rose said in an update on an online fundraiser page that she expects to be at the hospital for at least two more weeks.

“Chase has had a MRI scan on the brain and whole body,” she wrote.

“With loss of speech and the tremors Chase is finding it very frustrating. He will have some music therapy and a AUSLAN teacher to teach Chase how to sign.”

In one day, Chase was required to have blood tests and see a paediatrician, occupational therapist, and neurologist.

“At this stage we have no answers.”

Mrs Rose said Chase was having difficulty walking and had decreased communication abilities.

Her friend Tallee Wareener set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs for the family, to which nearly $2000 has been given so far.

“I worked with Katie before she moved up there,” Ms Wareener said.

“I’ve been in a similar, but different situation. I thought at least this way she can get a wider audience and get something to help her out.

“It’s going to cost way more to work this issue out. They’ve got four kids and only one parent working.”

CQ News reached out to Mrs Rose for an interview.