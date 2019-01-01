Mum-of-five wins $2m Block home

Nine Network’s The Block Monopoly competition winners at their apartment at The Gatwick in Fitzroy Street St Kilda. Picture: Andrew Tauber

A MUM-of-five has said she is in "total shock" after winning a multimillion-dollar apartment from a golden ticket in a board game.

The happy family couldn't possibly have looked more deserving and adorable, with mother-of-five Samantha Bolton posing for pictures with her children and partner in the St Kilda apartment, valued around $2.6 million dollars.

"I actually can't comprehend it. It has not sunk in yet," the mum from Woodbine near Campbelltown said.

"I have to keep pinching myself. I haven't won anything since the lolly jar competition in grade two. I am just overwhelmed. It's incredible and life changing.

"Our family are massive fans of The Block, but never in a million years did I think we'd win."

Host of the long running series Scotty Cam said it was a win for all. "When I heard that the winner was a true-blue Aussie battler from the suburbs I couldn't have been happier," he said.

"This year's Blockheads put their heart and soul into creating this magnificent property and Samantha will go down in the history books as its proud owner."

Ms Bolton purchased the Monopoly - The Block Special Edition game from a Big W in Bega, where the game retails for $89. Regular versions of the Monopoly game can be bought from major retailers for around $25.

All purchasers would then find inside a "golden ticket" with a scratch panel and a unique code. They'd be directed to the Nine website to enter their details along with the code. According to the Nine website, these details may be used for future marketing purposes. While it is unclear how many units of the game were sold, a press release labelled the game a "runaway success".

Winners at their apartment at The Gatwick in Fitzroy Street, St Kilda. Picture: Andrew Tauber

The excitement at the game's release was palpable, with the opportunity to win a multimillion-dollar home a stand out for families.

"To think someone will have the chance to win a multimillion-dollar apartment is incredible," said Cam at the time of the game's release.

The family are not sure if they will up sticks and move into the apartment, as according to Nine Ms Bolton is still pinching herself after discovering the win on December 29. The apartment's location in the beachside suburb of St Kilda is far away from Woodbine where Ms Bolton currently lives.

The Block is a beloved Australian reality series and a stalwart of local programming, and will enter its 15th season on Australian screens this year.

Nine was contacted for further comment on this article.