Mum ’sees red’ after copping smoking lecture

Billie-Jean Fisher pleaded guilty to public nuisance in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday, 11 February 2021.

A WOMAN who was told off by a stranger for smoking cigarettes in front of her children "saw red" and retaliated with swearing and insults.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Billie-Jean Fisher pleaded guilty to public nuisance after she yelled at a woman outside a popular shopping centre.

The court heard the Ipswich mum called the woman a "f---ing c--t" and yelled at her, causing a scene at Riverlink on December 9 last year.

It was confirmed in court that Fisher and the woman did not know each other.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Fisher the public nuisance charge reflected behaviour that compromised other people's enjoyment of a public place.

"When you're at Riverlink Shopping Centre, it's not the place to be using language such as you used or engaging in confrontations," Ms Sturgess said.

"It's not fair to the person you're subjecting it to but also not fair on all the other customers."

She told Fisher that kind of behaviour had the potential to make people feel unsafe.

"It's bad for business if people are fighting in the shopping centre," she said.

"It has a lot of effects in that respect."

Ms Sturgess told Fisher she understood that people could say "irritating things".

"You might well have thought it was none of her business how you bring up your kids," she said.

"People can perhaps say things you think are unfair but you're better off just ignoring it.

"Let that person think that because at the end of the day it doesn't matter."

Fisher was fined $500 and a conviction was not recorded.

