Mum sent nude pictures of young girls to vile pedo

A MAN who was texted naked pictures of his lover's young children - in what the mother claimed was an innocent exchange - has been exposed as a sick paedophile who had already sexually abused and raped multiple girls.

The Queensland mother was having an affair with the married offender, while married herself, when she texted him photographs of her three young daughters on a bed.

The girls - aged 7, 5 and 3 - were either naked or partially clothed. In one image, one of the girls had her legs spread.

The mother was found out after the pictures were discovered by the paedophile's angry wife, who threatened to send them to friends and family unless she paid $100,000.

When the mother went to police to report the extortion attempt, officers charged her with making and distributing child exploitation material.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the man she sent the photos to has since been jailed in New Zealand for sexually abusing young girls.

He was deported from Australia to New Zealand after being convicted of possessing child exploitation material, relating to the images.

But when he returned to New Zealand, he was jailed for 18 years for the sexual abuse of five girls, aged four to 14.

The mother pleaded guilty to making and distributing child exploitation material and was handed an 18-month suspended sentence. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

Despite evidence from all of those girls that they were sexually violated by the man or raped, he denied the crimes and refused to acknowledge remorse.

"The trial was told that the man had gone overseas for six years after changing his name and getting a passport after the police investigation began," a report by Christchurch Court News said.

"He was returned to New Zealand after being convicted of possessing child exploitation material.

"He had also served an eight-year jail term in Australia for drug importation."

In the Queensland case, the mother claimed she sent the photos of her girls to the man in 2015 because she wanted to "involve" him in the children's lives.

She sent a text message to the man, saying he should "move on to the other girls, you should be pleasing them in the house and return to me".

Then, 90 minutes later, she sent him a photo of her girls.

In the photo, the three daughters were lined up on the bed, with the 7-year-old and 3-year-old naked, while the 5-year-old had underpants on.

The seven-year-old had her legs wide open and she was hiding her face.

In another photograph sent days earlier, it showed two of her daughters, one who was laying naked on the bed with her legs spread a little apart.

Despite the text referring to "the other girls", the mother told investigators she was referring to other women the pair had slept with, not her children.

In 2016, the mother pleaded guilty to making and distributing child exploitation material and was handed an 18-month suspended sentence. No conviction was recorded.