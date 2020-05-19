Mum ‘shaking with excitement’ after sinking hole-in-one

PROUD MOMENT: Athene Muldrew hit a hole-in-one at the Emerald Golf Club's 17th hole on Sunday, May 17.

EMERALD’S Athene Muldrew was shaking with excitement after hitting her first hole-in-one on the weekend.

Mrs Muldrew, 69, hit the “once in a lifetime” shot on the 17th hole at the Emerald Golf Club while competing in the Sunday Single Stableford with her son Mark and two other club members.

“I just couldn’t believe it, I was shaking with excitement,” she said.

The group of four were having a fun competition with Mrs Muldrew and Mark teamed up against the other two.

The mother-son team had just lost the 16th hole when Mrs Muldrew decided to put in a bit more thought into what club she would hit with.

For the first time she used her driver on the par three hole.

Athene Muldrew with her hole-in-one ball at the Emerald Golf Club's 17th hole.

“I choked back on the shot rather than just swinging through and there you go,” she laughed.

“Maybe I should put more effort into thinking shots through.”

Although she couldn’t see exactly where the ball ended up, the other three men threw their hands in the air and raced over to congratulate her on the shot.

She has now joined both her late husband Winston and son, who have both previously achieved a hole-in-one on the same hole.

“Winston loved his golf,” Mrs Muldrew said.

“It’s a bit special that it was the same hole. I wished I could tell him.”

Mrs Muldrew, co-owner of Ray White Real Estate, has been playing golf since she was about 27 and now uses it as a way to keep active and socialise.

“At my age, I never thought of myself of someone with great sporting ability,” she said.

“I’m always thrilled if someone else gets (a hole-in-one), but I just never expected of myself.”

She plays most weekends and says it’s a way for players of all ages and abilities to de-stress from the busy work week.

“I would be well and truly past my used by date if it weren’t for golf,” she said.

“You’re out on the course and you’re not thinking about work or anything else, you’re only thinking about golf.”

Mrs Muldrew said next weekend she was likely to “play like a silly goat” but would always remember the once in a lifetime shot.