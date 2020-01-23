Mum shares nappy rash face mask hack for glowing skin

If you don't have a half-full jar of Sudocrem* in the back of your bathroom closet, how do you even know you're a parent?

When my now 12-year-old was little, I used to buy tubs of the stuff to use all over his skin for his eczema, and to keep his cutie little squishy yet bouncy baby bum (hopefully he will never read that I publicly wrote those words) well-maintained.

I'd slather it on him, then rub the rest into my hands, because they'd then feel so moisturised and protected. As many of you would know, that's the point of Sudocrem or any other nappy cream with zinc in it; to replenish moisture and leave a protective layer.

A few years ago, one night I realised I'd run out of my overpriced eye cream (you know, the kind you buy when you're an exhausted parent, hoping for a miracle). Looking at the Sudocrem on the bathroom counter, I thought, "That could work."

And it bloody did.

I dabbed a few dots around my eyes, and instantly felt refreshed. The next night, I applied a bit more, and dear god, I felt alive! So cooling! So soothing!

A few nights later, I decided to go big or go home: I used the cream as a face mask. At the end of the long day, it felt amazing.

I didn't want to take it off, so I slept in it. Next morning; it had all vanished, leaving a super soft, cooled face for me to wake up with.

Who bloody knew I'd been wasting the Holy Grail of face masks on my young son's butt?

I started doing this special-completely-inexpensive-easy-peasy-not-Insta-worthy face mask once a week.

I never talked about it, because I thought people would accuse me of being a) weird and b) a cheapskate (FYI, I am indeed both of those things).

But I loved the results so much, I did finally share this hack with my 12 followers on Instagram.

"Everybody be posting pics of expensive af masks and here's me with sudocrem on my face," I wrote.

"I've tried so many things, but nothing leaves my face more hydrated than this weekly mask.

"It's so soothing. Not kidding. Not sponsored. Just a PSA."

People were intrigued, I think mostly because it's a supermarket product they wouldn't have to save up for - and it was most likely right there in their homes at that moment, already.

And, who doesn't love a multi-tasking product?

But, be warned: for hygiene reasons, I would advise against using a vastly out of date tub that's been depleted by little fingers eating it like a jar of jam. Because that would be totally gross.

Try it at home

So, this is how I actually use Sudocrem as a mask:

Step One: wash your face, and pat it dry.

Step Two: you can use your usual serum, but I've found it gets lost under the Sudocrem. Let the Sudo do its work.

Step Three: apply the Sudocrem as thinly or thickly as you like. I do it semi-thick, so it looks like I'm doing whiteface. Doing this also used to help scare my son back into bed in the middle of the night.

I also apply it right up to under my eyes; but you do need to be careful, because it's not meant to go in your eyes.

Step Four: go to sleep, or, gently wipe it off with a dry cloth, leaving a slight residue.

The first time you do it, you may want to do the wipe off thing, just to see how your skin reacts. Because of course, I'm no expert or scientist.

I was just a mum, standing in her bathroom, asking for a $17 tub of kid cream to feel like a $400 beauty miracle on her face.

And thankfully, it did, because I bravely took the leap for you. You're welcome.

*No, this is not sponsored - it's just my mum beauty hack!

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.