Mum shows strength

GO GIRL: Jennifer Oswald representing Queensland in the Australian Masters League CrossFit competition at the Gold Coast .

IT'S difficult to believe that Jennifer Oswald has never been a "sporty” person.

The motivated mother of twoput in an award-winning performance at the CrossFit Masters League State of Origin competition on the Gold Coast last weekend.

Ms Oswald, who competed at the event at the Runaway Bay Sports Super Centre, said competitors from every Australian state had taken part, as well as entrants from New Zealand, the US, England, Russia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Ms Oswald placed in the top three in all of her heats - two heats with her three team members and three individual heats - and her Queensland team took out the silver medal.

She said she had initially completed an online qualifier, placing her first in Australia, and then competed in the state titles in Ipswich.

From there, a state team was compiled of two men and two women.

Competing in the 35-39-year-old age group, Ms Oswald said she began training after her second son's birth three years ago.

As a mother of two boys, and while running the Clermont pharmacy with her husband, she said she was busy but keen "to lose the baby weight”.

"And then it progressed from there.

"Now, mentally and physically, I'm in the best state I've ever been in my whole life.

"I was never a sporty person and since I've started CrossFit I've actually become fit. I'm the fittest I've been in my whole 38-and-a-half years of life. I feel good.”

She said she had more confidence and loved "having my boys look at me and want to be strong like me”.

Ms Oswald said she had been nervous and emotional before the competition, but with her brother helping keep her calm on the day, she enjoyed the "friendly and chatty” atmosphere and is determined to compete again next year.

"I know that it's a daunting sport, but everyone needs to give it a go. It's not a sport where you're doing the same thing over and over - you can constantly keep challenging yourself. You can work at your own pace.”

Ms Oswald's trainer, Mitch Gow, said he could not be more proud of her.

With his wife Chantal, Mr Gow runs a purpose-built functional fitness facility in Clermont, IronPit Gym.

Mr Gow said Ms Oswald had "a very busy lifestyle” but trained five days a week from 7pm.

"She's never done anything like this in her life, and she's worked really hard to get where she's got to.

"She's an inspiration to others.”