Mum slammed for giving teenagers cannabis

A GOLD Coast mother has been slammed for giving two teenagers cannabis.

Justice Ann Lyons told Eva Malandris during sentencing in the Southport Supreme Court on Monday that two counts of supplying drugs to a minor over 16 were "concerning".

Malandris, 54, had pleaded guilty to seven charges in total including two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of supplying to a minor and one count of possessing dangerous drugs in excess of two grams.

"(The supply to a minor) are the ones that worry me the most," Justice Lyons said.

"The earlier you commence the further down the path people end up."

Justice Lyons said the pattern of increasing drug use was often seen in court, particularly with those who started at a young age.

Eva Malandris, 54, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying drugs to a minor.

"The other two cases that I'm dealing with today started with cannabis when they are 13, then methamphetamine at 18 and cocaine at 22," she said.

Malandris was sentenced to two years prison with immediate parole.

The court was told Malandris was found in September 2019 with 8.92g of methamphetamine and cannabis.

A text conversation where she offered to provide 3.5g, or an eight ball, of the drug ice to a person for about $550 was also found on her phone.

Defence barrister Sarah Thompson, instructed by Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Malandris had escaped a domestic violence relationship and had been abused as a child.

Less than an hour after Malandris had pleaded guilty, Jackson Graeme Hindhaugh faced the court also for drugs charges.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to trafficking dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs and possessing items related to trafficking a dangerous drug.

Hindhaugh was caught with 50 ecstasy tablets and $4085 during a routine traffic stop in Pimpama on July 8 last year.

Justice Lyons read portions of a letter Hindhaugh wrote to the court saying being busted for drugs was "like a weight lifted off my shoulders".

Jackson Graeme Hindhaugh (right) leaves Southport court.

Hindhaugh described how he started smoking cannabis after being bullied at school and then turned to harder drugs as he got older.

"Due to using all these drugs I seemed to change into someone I didn't recognise," he wrote.

Hindhaugh says he has since kicked his drug habit.

Justice Lyons sentenced him to three years prison, which was wholly suspended.

Also sentenced by Justice Lyons on Monday was Karanveer Singh Bhorla who took the unusual step of asking to be returned to prison while on bail to help him kick a cocaine addiction.

Bhorla was found with 63.8g of cocaine in his Mudgeeraba home on July 18 last year.

About 23g of that substance was pure.

Karanveer Singh Bhorla leaves Southport court.

Bhorla spent almost five months in prison and then when released went to rehabilitation for five weeks.

Justice Lyons sentenced him to three years prison with immediate parole release.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Originally published as Mum slammed for giving teenagers cannabis