Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rachael Anne Kirkland, 35, pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on December 9 to driving while a relevant drug was in her saliva.
Rachael Anne Kirkland, 35, pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on December 9 to driving while a relevant drug was in her saliva.
Crime

Mum ‘surprised’ at positive drug test when pulled over

Kristen Booth
28th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Clermont mum was “surprised” she was caught with traces of drugs in her saliva, five days after smoking it.

Rachael Anne Kirkland, 35, pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on December 9 to driving while a relevant drug was in her saliva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said the mum of three was intercepted by police about 5.40pm on September 11, driving on Daintree St, Clermont.

She took part in a road side drug test which returned a positive result and later confirmed the presence of marijuana.

READ: 2020 REVIEW: Top 7 juvenile cases in court

Kirkland was suspended from driving for 24 hours.

Lawyer Rhett Peters said his client, who worked as a casual cleaner, only used marijuana to assist with post traumatic stress disorder from a previous violent relationship.

Kirkland smoked marijuana on Sunday night, September 6, and wasn’t feeling the effects of the drugs at the time of driving, the court heard.

“She was surprised to have a positive reading some five days later,” he said.

READ: Worker chases $800k after Central Queensland mine mishap

A local medical practitioner has applied to prescribe medicinal marijuana, which Ms Kirkland hoped to use going forward, the court heard.

Magistrate Robert Walker said while it was a poor decision to use cannabis illegally, he was encouraged to hear Kirkland had sought out medical advice.

Kirkland was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month. The conviction was recorded.

cannabis central queensland crime clermont magistrates court clermont police station road side drug test
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2020 REVIEW: Top 7 juvenile cases in court

        Premium Content 2020 REVIEW: Top 7 juvenile cases in court

        News From armed robberies to stealing cars, juvenile offenders have been busy this year.

        Qld’s new gold rush: Where you can dig up treasure

        Premium Content Qld’s new gold rush: Where you can dig up treasure

        News More than 18,000 fossicking licences have been granted in Queensland in just two...

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year