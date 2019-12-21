Mum’s $400 Bunnings Christmas makeover

Ange Sidley has unveiled a seriously chic Christmas theme in her house.

This year Ange Sidley was dreaming of a minimalist Christmas.

The mother-of-three from Sydney has transformed her home into a Scandi winter wonderland for the festive season thanks to a series of DIY projects that cost less than $400 from Bunnings.

"I was pretty much inspired by a Scandinavian white Christmas, it's something that I've always wanted to do," she told news.com.au.

Ms Sidley, a woodwork and DIY enthusiast who shares her designs through her Instagram page @eversohomely, has created a seriously chic wooden Christmas tree that sticks to the wall in her children's playroom.

"I wanted to make a wooden Christmas tree for quite some time, it was just a matter of finally actually doing it," she said.

"I wanted something that was minimal - so didn't use floor space … something that I could remove and not leave any damage to the wall because obviously it's only up for a small amount of time."

The mum created her wooden tree by cutting her pieces of wood to size, making sure there was a 12 centimetre difference between each piece.

She created this Christmas tree for her kids playroom.

After sanding each piece, Ms Sidley attached the wood to the wall using $5.40 velcro picture hanging strips, leaving an 8.5 centimetre gap between each piece of wood.

To finish, Ms Sidley used old Christmas decorations and $6 photo peg fairy lights to add a festive touch.

She plans to add to the tree every year new pictures of her children with their Santa sacks.

While the tree is different from the traditional fir option - which Ms Sidley has in the family lounge room - the Scandi wall tree has been a hit so far.

"I think everyone really likes it," she said.

She also made a stylish centrepiece for her table.

"As I was putting it together I was showing all of the behind the scenes in my Instagram stories and everyone was like oh my goodness, didn't even think of this. It's a great way to use on a wall or with minimal space."

For her table setting, Ms Sidley cut and sanded wood to create the tray and then cut smaller pieces of wood into little houses, painting them white to sit inside the tray.

For the finishing touches, Ms Sidley added $10 Bunnings LED lights, candles and fir branches.

She was over the moon with the results because not only did the centrepiece fit into her Scandi style, it was also practical for Christmas entertaining.

"Previous years when I've decorated the Christmas table I've had a lot of decorations on the table which I've found quite frustrating because it was hard to get food on there and all that sort of stuff," Ms Sidley said.

"I decided to simplify it and make an easy wooden tray, put all the decorations on it and still make it beautiful.

"But if I needed to move it to allow room for the food, I can just pick it up and move it to another spot and it's still a beautiful decoration all in the one piece."

The tree is attached to the walls using velcro.