Mum’s ‘brilliant’ Aldi checkout hack

It’s so simple you’ll wonder why you haven’t thought of it before. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Mums

It’s so simple you’ll wonder why you haven’t thought of it before. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Mums

WE'VE all been there - rushing to bag our groceries at an Aldi checkout as a staff member whizzes them through the register.

But while speedy checkout scanning is an Aldi staple we probably won't see going away anytime some, one mum has come up with a genius solution to make packing groceries easier.

In a post in the Aldi Mums Facebook group, one woman shared how she had taken to using two large plastic tubs with handles whenever she shopped at the discount supermarket chain.

The tubs "fit perfectly into the trolley and so easy to get in and out of the car", according to the mum.

The mum said the two tubs fit perfectly into Aldi’s trolleys. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Mums

RELATED: Food items you can't return at Aldi

RELATED: Aldi's $4 freezer dupe sends shoppers into spin

When it came to going through the cash register, the mum explained that she had a system that maximised space in the tubs.

"I put the heaviest items in the front tub so that they come out first onto the belt and then I distribute the heavy things evenly into the two tubs after they've been swiped through the register," she explained. "You'll be surprised how much you can fit into them."

Other mums were quick to praise her idea, with one person joking that the woman was "winning the war on the fast checkout assistant".

Rather than trying to put groceries into fiddly bags at the checkout, all she has to do is stack them into the tubs. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Mums

"What a brilliant idea. Off to buy some tubs tomorrow," a person commented.

"That's so smart why haven't I thought of that?" one commenter wrote, while another added: "We have started to do this also! So much easier than bags."

Others said they had come up with other creative solutions.

"I do similar sometimes. Just have the plastic tub in my boot and pack items from the trolley into the tub in the boot," one commented.

"I've seen a lady with a couple of laundry baskets in her boot. She loaded the groceries straight from the trolley to the baskets," a mum wrote.

"Awesome idea. I use the Ikea blue bags - holds so much, strong and tough," another commented.

The woman then simply lifts the packed boxes straight into her car. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Mums

SHOPPER'S BIG GRIPE WITH ALDI CHECKOUTS

Aldi's checkout system has proved divisive in the past. Last year, one mum's complaint about a lack of express lanes attracted plenty of sympathy.

The woman shared on Facebook how during a recent Aldi shop she was subjected to the evil eye from "grumps" behind her at the checkout as she purchased $400 worth of groceries.

"The dirty looks I got when I filled up the conveyor belt at Aldi by other impatient customers, who thought it was the end of the world that someone was doing a big shop, was phenomenal," the mother-of-three wrote in the Aldi Mums Facebook group.

The Facebook post attracted plenty of comments, with many mums saying they had experienced similar problems when doing big shops at the store.

Aldi’s fast checkouts can be divisive. Picture: AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu

RELATED: Aldi investigating packaging mistake after customer complaint

"I shop for 3+ pets and the looks I get when I unload my trolley on the conveyor belt are vicious!" one wrote.

An Aldi Australia spokeswoman told news.com.au at the time that while the company "constantly review" processes it had no plans to introduce express checkouts.

"Shopping at Aldi is a unique experience but one that we are proud of," a statement read. "We constantly review our processes and are open to receiving customer feedback to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional value and great service to our customers.

"Our checkouts are known for efficiency and speed and we have found that the current checkout format meets the needs of our shoppers."

WHY ARE ALDI CHECKOUTS SO SMALL?

According to UK documentary Inside Aldi: Britain's Biggest Budget Supermarket, Aldi's checkouts have a small till area on purpose.

The smaller space means that customers are forced to put items back into their trolleys quickly, hastening their departure from the checkout.

Most Aldi products also have multiple barcodes on them, allowing staff to scan them more quickly.