Horror at ‘cruel’ Christmas post

HORRIFIED social media users slammed a mum as "cruel" when she revealed what she was planning to serve for Christmas dinner. But is it really so bad?

A mum, Sophie, decided to take to Facebook to ask advice after being faced with a difficult dilemma regarding Christmas.

"Feel this may upset some people so apologies in advance if this is a sensitive topic," she wrote.

She explains that her family has had a rough year financially and they don't have enough money for their "usual big Christmas dinner".

She goes on to ask if it would be "wrong" to eat the family pets instead.

"We live on five acres and have loads of chickens, a goat, and a pet pig," she said.

"Would it be wrong to cook them for Christmas? Not the goat, just two of the chickens and the pig?"

She then asks, if they do decide to cook them, should she tell her children or not say anything or just replace them when they have the money.

Many believed there was nothing wrong with eating the animals and that the kids should know it is a "part of life".

"We knew as kids that the lambs we ate used to be the ones we fed and played with at our uncle's farm," one person said.

Another wrote: "I think you should do what you have to, if that's your option then take it."

But other users found the idea horrifying and couldn't believe she was even considering it.

"I'd never eat a pet. How cruel to the kids losing a member of the family for one meal," one person said.

"I think I'd rather have a veggie Christmas than eat my pets," another added.