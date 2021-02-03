Mum’s ‘disturbing’ behaviour on night out lands her in court

An Emerald cafe worker’s behaviour on a night out was labelled “disturbing” by the magistrate on Tuesday.

Andrea Lee Johnson, 36, faced Emerald Magistrates Court on February 2 for ignoring police directions and causing a scene in the early hours of October 11, 2020.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at the Emerald Hotel on Clermont St just after midnight.

Johnson was issued a move on direction to leave the vicinity after being in company of a man who assaulted security at the Irish Village, the court heard.

A short time later, police officers saw Johnson trying to gain entry to the Emerald Star Hotel and she was again told to leave before walking off.

At 12.25am police were called back to Clermont St after reports of a disturbance.

On arrival police saw Johnson in front of the Star Hotel again and asked her to move on.

Sgt Ongheen said she become argumentative with police and refused to leave.

When officer’s were guiding her to move on she grabbed and officer around the shoulders and pushed them away before walking into the middle of the street, continuing to yell at the officers and causing a hazard to the roadway.

Duty lawyer Kasey Wilson said her client was a mum of a teenage boy and worked at Emerald’s Roses and Beans.

She said Johnson had no recollection of her behaviour on the night of the offences but didn’t deny it happened.

“She’s extremely remorseful,” Mrs Wilson said.

Magistrate Robert Walker found it “disturbing” that a person who presented so well in court could be involved in such behaviour, after reaching a level of intoxication that she couldn’t recall what she was doing.

“It’s disturbing to hear what you’re getting up to after midnight,” he said.

Mr Walker said she was well and truly old enough to know better, especially as a mother who had a someone looking to her as a role model.

Johnson pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance within the vicinity of a licenced premises and contravening the direction of police.

She was fined $600, and the convictions were not recorded.