Subscribe
A mum’s photo of her family’s lunchbox hack is dividing opinion, with some parents fired up over the amount of money spent on lunch boxes.
Lifestyle

Mum’s epic lunchbox hack divides the internet

3rd Feb 2020 5:04 PM
A mum's photo of her epic lunch box hack using a Townsville business' popular product is dividing opinion on social media.

The mum shared photos of her prepacked lunches for the week for her three kids, herself and husband - a total of 25 packed lunch boxes.

Townsville business Trendy Lil Treats shared the photos, which use a popular lunch box sold at their Currajong shop.

While some mums said they were jealous of her organisational skills, others questioned the need to buy that many lunch boxes and whether the kids' food would stay fresh packed a week in advance.

Mum 'Suzanne' shared her hack for getting organised for the week on the Trendy Lil Treats Facebook page, a Townsville business.
Nici Leopold was impressed.

"I love that she tries to take lunch box stress out of her week, fingers crossed that everything stays fresh," Nici said.

"I'm looking forward to read her review and feedback on her weeks worth prep … why not try new things?"

But other parents said they were 'floored' by the number of lunch boxes filling the fridge.

"Never mind the food prep.. the $1000 worth of lunch boxes has me on the floor," Alex Selkrig said.

But according to the business, the highly organised mum purchased most of her lunch boxes second hand, paying $5-$25 each for them.

Julie Walters said she loved the Go Green lunch boxes and they were well worth the investment.

"Most mums buy their kids new lunch boxes every year, a lunch box can be up to $15 in the supermarket," she said.

"I have had my original go greens for four years now, it has many more years left in it and it is the only lunch box I know that has spare parts. I can literally replace every component of this lunch box. More expensive, I don't think so!"

Organisation aside - one has to wonder if the washing up at the end of the week is worth it.

