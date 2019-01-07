Mum hilariously trolls viral bikini ad

Mum parodies sexy bikini advert to show how ridiculously skimpy the pants are. Picture: Knee Deep in Life/Facebook

Mum parodies sexy bikini advert to show how ridiculously skimpy the pants are. Picture: Knee Deep in Life/Facebook

A MUM has recreated a skimpy bikini advert after it went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The extremely high-waisted swimmers were being trolled online for leaving very little to the imagination, with some mocking the two-piece set as "vagina floss".

Now a mummy blogger has recreated the swimsuit brand's ad, using emojis to protect her modesty - and the results are hilarious.

Taking to Facebook, Laura, who reviews products on her page Knee Deep in Life, shared the realities of wearing the tiny $59.99 swimmers and people can't cope.

Mum parodies sexy bikini advert to show how ridiculously skimpy the pants are. Picture: Knee Deep in Life/Facebook

Uploading the snap to her Facebook page, she captioned it: "Google goals … f**ny flossing."

It has since gone viral, receiving more than 15,000 comments and almost 5000 shares.

But unlike the advert from Australian brand, Beginning Boutique, Laura protected herself with the careful use of three shocked face emojis.

"You did not disappoint, I'm crying," one amused fan wrote.

The original advert racked up thousands of comments from people mocking the barely there design. Picture: Beginning Boutique

"This woman is my new hero," another said. "She makes me laugh every single day!"

Another declared the parody, "The gift that keeps on giving".

Despite the laughs, Laura told her fans that no one had "business seeing the other side of that emoji".

"When everyone begs you to buy it, review it and you're like - F**K NO!"

She went on to explain that she'd raided her kids' wardrobe to create the look.

Mum parodies sexy bikini advert to show how ridiculously skimpy the pants are. Picture: Knee Deep in Life/Facebook

The skimpy bikini was originally posted on the Aussie fashion label's Instagram page, where it caused a worldwide stir almost immediately.

It received thousands of comments, with people comparing the model to a "Barbie".

"Surely you understand that this would look absolutely ridiculous on the average female body?" one commenter wrote.

"Think her G-string's on backwards," another joked.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au