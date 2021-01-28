Mum’s ‘game-changing’ fitted sheet find

While you may think you've been making your bed correct all these years, there's a chance you've been doing it all wrong, just like this lady recently discovered.

If you use the tag rule as an indicator, then you're doing it right, if you have no idea what that means, then read on.

The tags on a sheet are the secret to bed-making success as it will instantly show you where to find the shorter end.

But, not everyone knows about the handy tip, including this 52-year-old Australian mum who admitted she only just discovered the "game-changing" method.

Mums Who Clean Facebook group discover fitted sheet label hack. Picture: Facebook/MumsWhoClean

"I'm 52 and I've just found out something today that is, for me anyway, a game changer!!" she posted in the popular Facebook group Mums Who Clean.

She begged no one to laugh or judge her before asking: "How many of you knew that when putting on bedding (fitted sheets / top sheets) the label always goes top left or bottom right?

"The times I've started stretching the sheet across my king size bed to have to take it off and turn it to the next corner!!!????!!!"

It appears she was not alone with hundreds of Facebook users admitting they too had "no idea".

They say that the secret to bed-making success is to find the tag on the sheet, and fit it to the bottom right-hand corner. Picture: Facebook/MumsWhoClean

"Wow you learn something new every day," one woman wrote.

"I had no idea! Thank you," a second person wrote.

"Omg the game just changed. I just recently got a king bed and I'm like why is this sh*t not fitting. Thank you so much!" a third added.

"I'm 56 an never new (sic) this, but I've never had a problem with putting on fitted sheets either," another woman commented. "When I go home to Mums and make my bed with her, she still picks me up on which way the top sheet should be, I love it."

One person joked that she turned 39 on the day she found out about the tag trick - which was on Tuesday.

It then triggered a hilarious chain of fellow women admitting the same thing.

"60 years on this planet and just found out. Thank you," one woman also admitted.

"I am also 52 and didn't know this," added another.

"33 and learned something new - thank you," wrote a third person.

And the handy tip left many amazed after a woman posted in a Facebook group that she had been doing it wrong all these years. Picture: Facebook/MumsWhoClean

"I said earlier on this post that I'm 53 and didn't know this. BUT!!!!! I tried it yest as I washed my sheets and wahoooooo it worked."

So, the next time you decide to throw or pack away your bed sheet because "it didn't fit", look for the tag and fit it to the foot of the bed, on the right-hand side.

