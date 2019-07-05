Mum’s hilarious rules before son’s trip away

A worried mum made a hilarious rule book for her son to follow on holiday in the Spanish holiday town of Magaluf - including no unprotected sex, no tattoos and no drinking before the flight.

Finlay Brockie went viral after revealing the extensive list of warnings from mum Lisa that he must follow on his lads' holiday to the Spanish party resort, The Sun reported.

The strict rules included not getting a tattoo unless on his bum and not having unprotected sex because you "don't know where they've been".

Finlay Brockie shared online his mum Lisa’s strict rules for his holiday in Magaluf with mates. Picture: Finlay Brockie

Ma maws rules fir maga👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZcLJTP9uHp — Finlay Brockie (@FinlayBrockie1) July 2, 2019

Finlay, from Fife in Scotland, shared screenshots of the hilarious messages, captioning it: "Ma maws rules fir maga".

It has been retweeted more than 5400 times and has close to 55,000 likes.

Lisa introduces her rules by saying: "I'm starting to stress about you going to Magaluf tomorrow. I've been thinking about some words of advice."

Finlay replied: "Love you pal", which earns him a "You too Finn" at the end of the exchange.

Fans of Lisa's rules responded to the string of messages saying: "This is the best thing I've ever seen, Lisa is one of a kind."

Another said: "I live for these tweets", while someone else branded Lisa the "best mum ever".

The worried mum issued some strict rules. Picture: Finlay Brockie



LISA'S RULES FOR MAGALUF

1. Don't drink before you get to the airport. If ur drunk they won't let you on the plane. Just remember the Eminem concert. We'll actually I don't suppose u can remember the Eminem (concert).

2. Don't take your passport out at night for ID. Over the last month or so you've lost two provisionals, three door keys, bank cards, money and a wallet. You can't be trusted. If you lose it they won't let you home, which wouldn't be that bad but you only have about a tenner spending money.

‘Mind that time u accidentally walked in to a pond.’ Picture: Finlay Brockie

3. Remember to eat. Don't judge the price of food by how many alcoholic drinks you could buy for the same. (Finlay assured her by replying: "I'll be sound mate")

4. If there's a boat party or even a pool party, you just stay away. Mind that time you accidentally walked into a pond and had to come home naked without a working phone.(Finlay replied: "Gid times")

5. Don't get a tattoo… Or if u have to get one make sure it's on your bum so that when you're regretting it for the next 70 years it's not such an obvious daily reminder of when u were an 18 year old t**t.

‘Don’t phone me for a chat when you’re drunk.’ Picture: Finlay Brockie

6. Don't have unprotected sex. A night of fun is not worth a lifetime of gonorrhea. In fact, don't have sex at all. You don't know where they've been.

7. Don't phone me for a chat when u r drunk. I will only worry. Even if one of our favourite songs comes on, if it's three in the morning I don't need a call from you shouting 'You will love this song Lisa. Listen for the bass drop.' I also don't need video called in the early hours to speak to randoms.

8. Look after each other and phone me if there are any problems. I'm trying to think who out of the group is the most sensible but I'm struggling. I love you more than life so have fun but come home safe.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission