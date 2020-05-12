Mums stuns internet with ‘correct’ way to close cereal boxes

There is nothing more frustrating than eating a spoonful of stale cereal. Also because you just wasted precious milk.

When it comes to securing cereal boxes, most people are in a rush and just squash the cereal bag back inside the packaging.

But this tactic will often fail the preservation of its crunchiness.

Instead, a UK mum has managed to solve the problem of stale cereal in a matter of seconds with her genius hack clocking more than 2 million views on Facebook.

A mum has shared a clever way to keep your cereal from going stale – and it’s blowing people’s minds. Picture: Facebook/Becky Holden McGhee

Becky Holden McGhee, from Blackpool, was very excited to share tip.

"It's only taken me 40 years, but now I know the correct way to close a cereal box," she wrote.

She uploaded four photos of her secured boxes, alongside a how-to video.

"Genius. It takes seconds, no more dried up cereal and ugly torn boxes to greet me every morning."

In the video, Ms McGhee demonstrated how you should bend the sides in to make a V-shape in the cardboard - instead of folding the top flaps so they meet in the middle.

She folds the outer flaps in. Picture: Facebook/Becky Holden McGhee

She then folds the front and back flaps inside the box and pinches the sides together to prevent air getting into the box.

The finished result should show a folded-in box with a sealed top, and contents should stay fresher for longer and remain crunchy.

The post has since been shared 90,000 times with 15,000 likes since uploading the clever tactic on Sunday.

"I bet you didn't expect this many reactions to your hack when you posted it this morning," a friend of the woman wrote.

It should look like this. Picture: Facebook/Becky Holden McGhee

"Over a million views and we just didn't know. Thanks Becky," a grateful cereal lover commented.

"So need to try this," another added.

"Mind. Blown," a third person wrote.

"This is going in the book of things I've learned in lockdown."

Others described it as "insane" and "genius".

It comes after a Reddit man's showed a game-changing trick on how to speed up vegetable peeling.

Her video has been shared 90,000 times with more than two million views. Picture: Facebook/Becky Holden McGhee

In the video he reveals how he has just had the "life-changing revelation" that you can peel vegetables in more than one direction.

While most of us just peel in one direction, the man demonstrates how you can peel backwards, saving precious time.

"Oh my God, I just figured out how to use this. Who knew?" the man said.

Others in the comments were equally as amazed, with one person writing that they had "worked in a commercial kitchen for years and never once saw anyone do this".

"I feel dumb now," one person commented, while another said: "That literally changed my whole peel game."

Originally published as Mum's 'mind-blowing' cereal hack