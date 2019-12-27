Woman expecting triplets grieving death of their father

Lana Durbin, who is pregnant with triplets, has expressed her regret over a Christmas Day argument with her partner John Mumme before he was killed.

A pregnant mum expecting triplets has wept as she told of her regret of having an argument with her partner on Christmas Day, shortly before he was killed in a hit and run crash.

The young couple, Lana Durbin and her late partner John Mumme, 23, have two children. Ms Durbin said John was a "great dad, he would do absolutely anything for the kids".



Ms Durbin told 9 News she is expecting triplets to John in May. The pair had been having Christmas lunch with their family when they got into a argument, causing John to leave for a walk..

As John walked on John Rice Avenue in Elizabeth Vale, in Adelaide, he was hit by two cars at about 7.30pm according to SA Police. The driver of a white Mitsubishi Lancer sedan stopped to assist. However the driver of a dark Holden kept driving.

John was taken to Lyell McEwin Hospital, before being transferred to Royal Adelaide Hospital, where the young father died of his injuries.

Police are now searching for the driver of the dark Holden, who they believe hit John, and failed to stop. They have urged anyone with information about the crime to come forward.

"Come forward. Don't be that weak,"Lana said as she fought back tears. "My kids haven't got a dad because of you."

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't talked with police is also urged to come forward.

Police have issued an appeal for any smash repair businesses with information about a dark coloured Holden with front end damage to contact police.

The young man's death brings the number of lives lost on South Australian roads in 2019 to 108, compared with 75 at the same time last year.

Another Christmas Day tragedy also took three lives on the roads in the Northern Territory.

Three people were killed in a tragic Christmas Day car accident in Sadadeen in Alice Springs. Police said they'd attempted to stop the vehicle for driving unregistered on Undoolya Road in East Side, about 7pm.

The car allegedly drove away from the officers at speed, and had a small collision with another vehicle before it hit a tree on Spearwood Road. A woman, 32, and two men, 27 and 35, were killed in the accident. Two other people were hospitalised, one a woman, 20, according to multiple reports.

Detectives from the Southern Investigations and the Major Crash Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surround the crash.

In the month of December, 12 people have been killed on roads in the Northern Territory. A total of 35 people have been killed on NT roads in 2019.