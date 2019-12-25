Mum’s warning after counterfeit cash ruins holiday

A COAST mother is warning others to be wary of counterfeit money after she was conned out of $600 by a man who visited her home.

Carla Doyle had to cancel a holiday with her son after she was given counterfeit money for two phones she advertised online.

She said she would have worked out the con artist's behaviour was off had she known counterfeit money was circulating.

Carla Doyle had her holiday ruined after she was given counterfeit money.

When the man visited Ms Doyle's Currimundi home he told her he was in a rush because his friend was picking him up

"When I agreed to take $600 for them he rushed me to clear my phone and his friend sat outside beeping the horn," she said.

"He counted out $600 in $50 notes and then handed them to me in a bundle and left.

"When I pulled some noted out of the bundle I immediately thought 'oh my god, that's not real money'."

Ms Doyle tried to contact the man to no avail and was told by police months later that he had provided her a fake name.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said, in relation to the incident, a 43-year-old Caloundra man faced court late last year charged with uttering counterfeit money, fraud and possession of knife in a public place.

But Ms Doyle is still waiting to be compensated and doesn't want another family to part with their hard-earned money and valuables.

"I dread to think what might have happened if I realised the money was fake while he was still there and I confronted him about it," she said.

"Judging by his behaviour, he definitely knew what he was doing.

"I thought he must do it all the time."

Ms Doyle urged others selling or buying items to always have a friend or family member with them, pay attention to their behaviour and to check how notes felt.

"I've been ripped off and I feel for others who watch their con artist go through court without receiving enough of a penalty."