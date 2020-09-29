Mum’s warning after ‘red line’ discovery

At first glance it didn’t look like anything much, but one unusual detail in her son’s injury after a fall had this mum take him straight to the doctor.

A mum has shared how a scrape on her son's arm almost led to a life-threatening sepsis case - with a "red line" being the only sign that something was wrong.

In a post shared to Australian parenting information Instagram account @tinyheartseducation the anonymous mum revealed how her son had fallen over while at the zoo last week.

"He took quite a bashing but once we got home I cleaned him up. I rang school on Farm school day to make sure he washed his hands after digging and I tried hard to ensure it was kept clean," the mum wrote in the caption.

The mum’s warning was shared by Australian parenting information Instagram @tinyheartseduacation. Picture: Instagram

In the days that followed she said that while the wounds didn't appear infected or "gunky" they had grown.

"Yesterday on our way to the beach he showed me his hand," the mum wrote. "I wasn't happy as I noticed red tracking down his vein. I then checked his elbow - the same."

She then took her son to an after hours GP "feeling a bit silly" but when the doctor saw the wound he "commended me on recognising it and getting down ASAP".

It turned out her son's wound had lymphangitis, developing into a case of blood poisoning, but "thankfully the antibiotics are working and he is well in himself".

The mum said she had only known something might be wrong because it had happened to a friend's son two years ago and encouraged other parents to be aware.

Her son had fallen over while at the zoo. Picture: iStock

"If you spot this red line running from a wound get your child seen straight away. Hopefully, my post might help someone the way my friend's post from two years ago helped me," she wrote.

Dozens of comments from other mums thanked the woman for sharing the important message.

"This is sensational. I had no idea about this thank you for sharing," one person wrote, while another added: "Definitely should be shared. I had no idea and now I'm aware."

WHAT IS LYMPHANGITIS?

Lymphangitis occurs when there is an inflammation in the lymphatic system, causing a red line to go from the wound to the nearest lymph gland.

The condition can be mild if treated quickly, however, if untreated it can develop into sepsis or blood poisoning which can be fatal if not treated in time.

Signs of sepsis in children include fast breathing or a rapid heartbeat, skin that is pale, blotchy or bluish, a rash, reduced urination and being sleepy or confused.

Originally published as Mum's warning after 'red line' discovery