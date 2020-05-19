Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Mum’s wish for son now accused of killing her

by Elise Williams, Kate Kyriacou
19th May 2020 5:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

LORIS Puglia gushed over her eldest son Christopher in a touching tribute posted for his 30th birthday, detailing her and husband Franco's wish for him and how much they loved him. Christopher is now accused of brutally killing the two after their bodies were found in their Brisbane home on Sunday.

"Our wish before you were born when you were born and for you is and always will be for you to be happy and healthy," she wrote in the post dated November 2018.

"We love you unconditionally and congratulate you on your achievements to date and I know you have many more. Most of all you are loved by many admired and encouraged you have an amazing free spirit and drive to achieve."

 

Chris Puglia with mother Loris.
Chris Puglia with mother Loris.

 

Friends have paid tribute to Mr and Mrs Puglia, describing them as "amazing people" who "held family very high in their priorities and were a close-knit family".

Police said the couple died from blunt force trauma and allege Christopher bludgeoned his parents to death with a sledgehammer after ­returning from Sydney to isolate at the family home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Frank and Loris Puglia.
Frank and Loris Puglia.

 

Christopher, 31, was arrested in NSW Sunday night and has been charged with two counts of murder.

 

Chris Puglia.
Chris Puglia.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Mum's wish for son now accused of killing her

More Stories

brisbane crime franco puglia loris puglia murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Personal trainer moves fitness classes online

        premium_icon Personal trainer moves fitness classes online

        News She has been running a free class every day through Zoom.

        Op shop back open for business

        premium_icon Op shop back open for business

        News Staff members are excited to be back in store and assisting the town.

        Gym undertakes makeover behind closed doors

        premium_icon Gym undertakes makeover behind closed doors

        News The team is making the most of coronavirus restrictions and preparing for the...

        Families make a beeline to playgrounds and cafes

        premium_icon Families make a beeline to playgrounds and cafes

        News Some restaurants and cafes have made the most of dine in options while others still...