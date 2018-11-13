Menu
A man has been arrested after he was caught with a bum bag full of ice.
Crime

Man tried to throw drugs in lake during police chase

Rick Koenig
by
12th Nov 2018 2:36 PM

A MURWILLUMBAH man who tried to escape police and throw a bag of drugs into a lake has been refused bail.

Police said about 9.40pm on Thursday, a 26-year-old man was seen by police driving a black Holden Commodore through the Murwillumbah CBD.

Due to his manner of driving police went to speak with him, however he ran into Knox Park, and police gave chase.

The man allegedly attempted to throw a black bum bag he had around his neck into a lake, but it landed on the ground.

The bum bag was searched and police located an amount of crystal substance which police allege was methamphetamine (ice), a number of small re-sealable plastic bags, an amount of cash, a set of scales and an ice pipe.

He was placed under arrest and conveyed to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, drive whilst disqualified, deal with proceeds of crime and an outstanding warrant for supplying a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to the Tweed Heads Local Court on November 27.

Tweed Daily News

