Murder accused: Buried him, but didn’t kill him

A QUEENSLAND drug dealer says he helped bury a friend's body in a pine forest, but wasn't the one who killed him.

Roberto Vincenzo Boscaino is accused of murdering another dealer, Samuel Thompson, whose body was found in a shallow grave in a forest north of Brisbane about a month after he went missing in 2017.

Mr Thompson made thousands of dollars selling cannabis from his Brisbane home, stashing wads of cash and buying a new Ford Mustang with the proceeds, a Queensland Supreme Court trial has heard.

Samuel Thompson, 22, went missing in March 2017.

When his supplier tried to increase the price, Mr Thompson went looking for a new source, friends of Mr Thompson's have told the trial.

Mr Thompson went to Boscaino's house on March 7, 2017 and was never seen alive again.

Boscaino admits he was involved in a cover-up after finding Mr Thompson dead outside his house but alleges an accomplice was responsible for the murder, defence barrister Tony Glynn QC told the court today.

The trial has heard Boscaino, Mr Thompson and another man were playing video games at Boscaino's house before the killing.

Mr Glynn says Boscaino said the other two men went outside and he heard a noise.

After going to investigate Boscaino says he found Mr Thompson lying, apparently dead, partly under the Mustang.

Boscaino says that he was frightened of his alleged accomplice who had killed Mr Thompson, then hit him in the face with an axe, Mr Glynn says.

Another man has been charged with Mr Thompson's murder, but is yet to stand trial.

The trial has heard Mr Thompson may have been killed from neck injuries consistent with strangulation or a blow from an axe to his face, or both.

Boscaino pleaded not guilty to murder at the start of the trial last week.

He offered to plead guilty to an alternate charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder but that deal was rejected by the Crown.

Boscaino has pleaded guilty to a separate charge of interfering with a corpse.