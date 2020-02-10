Murder accused refuses to face court over fire death

The man charged with murder over the death of Alexis Parkes, who was critically injured when her house went up in flames last week, has refused to face court.

THE man allegedly responsible for the death of a Chermside mother today refused to face court, charged with his former partner's murder.

James Morton Mason, 43, from Spring Hill, was today due to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court after his attempted murder charge was upgraded to murder, following the death of his alleged victim early yesterday.

Police allege Mason intentionally set Alexis Parkes' Bundal St property ablaze before he fled the scene on February 5.

Ms Parkes, 50, passed away in hospital just days after she was pulled from her burning home by emergency services.

Alexis Parkes’ Bundal Street home was completely gutted by the blaze. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

Mason, who remains in the watch house, had his matters adjourned to next month after the court heard he refused to provide direction to his lawyer, and also refused to appear in the dock.

Alexis Parkes died in hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Chermside on Wednesday - Photo Supplied

He will next appear at court via video link on March 9, charged with one count of arson and one count of murder.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.