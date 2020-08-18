Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Police have charged a woman with murder following the death of a man in Alexandra Hills.
Queensland Police have charged a woman with murder following the death of a man in Alexandra Hills.
Crime

Murder charge after bayside death

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Aug 2020 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of an elderly man in a bayside suburb near Brisbane last week.

The arrest comes after investigations from detectives following the 64-year-old man's death in Alexandra Hills on Friday, August 14.

Police were called to an address on Jasmine St around 10.30am after the man was found dead before a crime scene was declared and an investigation was launched.

A 66-year-old Alexandra Hills woman has today been charged with murder domestic violence and will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations are continuing.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
domestic violence editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourist winched off CQ mountain after falling down rocks

        Premium Content Tourist winched off CQ mountain after falling down rocks

        News BREAKING: It was high drama late this afternoon when the injured woman was left stranded.

        Soaring prices a thing of the past at regional CQ airport

        Premium Content Soaring prices a thing of the past at regional CQ airport

        News ‘Horror story’ airfares are a thing of the past with new airline dedicated to...

        MINE INQUIRY: Anglo reveals why it uses labour hire

        Premium Content MINE INQUIRY: Anglo reveals why it uses labour hire

        News Public hearings as part of the inquiry are entering the third week.

        How car crash saved a CQ father’s life

        Premium Content How car crash saved a CQ father’s life

        Crime The man drank 15 beers before getting behind the wheel.