Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The death of a 48-year-old man following an incident at a home over the weekend has led police to charge a person with murder.
The death of a 48-year-old man following an incident at a home over the weekend has led police to charge a person with murder.
Crime

Murder charge after ‘disturbance’ at home

by Angie Raphael
20th Apr 2021 12:59 PM

A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder following an incident at a home in Perth's north over the weekend.

Police were called to a property on Wanneroo Road in Greenwood about 1.45pm on Sunday over an alleged "disturbance".

"A short time later, further information was received that a 48-year-old man was seriously injured," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The injured man was taken to Joondalup Health Campus, where he died.

Homicide squad detectives have charged a Balcatta man with murder.

He is scheduled to face Joondalup Magistrates Court later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Murder charge after 'disturbance' at home

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How CQ community groups can receive a share in $120k

        Premium Content How CQ community groups can receive a share in $120k

        News Australia-wide business supports Central Queensland groups and clubs through its annual community grants program.

        Best and worst QLD mortgage postcodes revealed

        Best and worst QLD mortgage postcodes revealed

        Property Revealed: Best and worst postcodes for mortgage repayments in QLD

        Police called after vehicle found ablaze in Hay Point

        Premium Content Police called after vehicle found ablaze in Hay Point

        News It took 40 minutes for firefighters to put out the blaze.

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court