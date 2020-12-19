Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An early morning fight at a Queensland taxi rank has left one man dead and another facing a murder charge.
An early morning fight at a Queensland taxi rank has left one man dead and another facing a murder charge.
Crime

Murder charge after taxi rank fight

by Darren Cartwright
19th Dec 2020 1:04 PM

A man is facing a murder charge following an early morning altercation at a taxi rank that left another man dead in north Queensland.

A verbal dispute occurred at 2.20am on Saturday at a cab rank on Edith Street, Innisfail, police said.

It then escalated into a fight with one of the men allegedly punching the other to the side of his head multiple times.

The death occurred at a taxi rank on Edith St, Innisfail early Saturday morning. Picture: Google maps.
The death occurred at a taxi rank on Edith St, Innisfail early Saturday morning. Picture: Google maps.

A 28-year-old man died at the scene.

Police have since charged a 30-year-old Innisfail man with murder.

He appeared in Innisfail Magistrates Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody, police said.

He is due to reappear at court on January 11.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Murder charge after taxi rank fight

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Support needed for a successful ‘Operation Rudolph’

        Premium Content Support needed for a successful ‘Operation Rudolph’

        Community The committee is asking for community assistance to ensure the lolly throw goes ahead.

        Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court

        ‘No one will trust Qld’: Warning as new hot spot declared

        Premium Content ‘No one will trust Qld’: Warning as new hot spot declared

        Health State government urged to keep borders open as NSW cluster grows

        Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        Premium Content Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        News Qld Police Service reveals 70pc of workers’ health affected by work