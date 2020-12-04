Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic Court
Generic Court
News

Murder charge certified in alleged North Coast assault case

Jessica Lamb
4th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORTH Coast man accused of murder has had his charges certified by the Department of Public Prosecutions.

Charles Michael Cook's case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 18.

The 48-year-old faces charges of murder and reckless grievous bodily harm after police allege he killed Kevin John Carney, 54, by kicking him in the back of the head at a Kennedy Dr address in Tweed Heads on May 15, 2019.

Mr Carney was taken off life support in Gold Coast University hospital a week later due to "not survivable brain injuries".

Mr Cook, from Tweed, continues to defend the charges and remains in custody.

Acting as agent for Mr Cook's defence solicitor, Phillip Crick, told the court a case conference would be held on December 8.

A charge certification was tendered to the court.

The case will return on February 12.

More Stories

charles michael cook murder charges twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed tweed heads tweed heads local courts
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ leads state’s road toll with 82 deaths

        Premium Content CQ leads state’s road toll with 82 deaths

        News This year’s road toll for Central Queensland is a massive 41.4 per-cent up on 2019 numbers with a month still to go.

        REVEALED: Which CQ courts have sent the most people to jail

        Premium Content REVEALED: Which CQ courts have sent the most people to jail

        Crime New data shows where each court sits for numbers of imprisonments.

        Northern Australia missing out on bulk of $5 billion fund

        Premium Content Northern Australia missing out on bulk of $5 billion fund

        Business Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday investment funding drought despite $5 billion cash...

        Strange place police found drink driver who failed to appear

        Premium Content Strange place police found drink driver who failed to appear

        Crime The 53-year-old copped a hefty fine for high range drink driving, and not showing...