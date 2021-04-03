Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged with murder over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Perth pedestrian.
A man has been charged with murder over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Perth pedestrian.
Crime

Murder charge over hit-and-run death

by Emily Cosenza
3rd Apr 2021 12:43 PM

A West Australian man has been charged with murder over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-crash in Perth on Thursday night that killed a pedestrian.

A 35-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a dark coloured sedan in a High Wycombe carpark in Chipping Drive just after 11.50pm on April 1.

He died at the scene from his injuries.

Police launched a manhunt for the driver of the sedan, and later said a man was co-operating with authorities.

A 33-year-old man from High Wycombe has since been charged with murder in relation to the crash.

He was also charged with failing to stop and ensure assistance is received after an incident occasioning death, and failing to report an incident occasioning death or grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Murder charge over hit-and-run death

hit and run murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman hospitalised with injuries after two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised with injuries after two-vehicle crash

        News Emergency services were called to the incident along the Gregory Highway.

        No action on treasurer’s $100m regional mining fund: MP

        Premium Content No action on treasurer’s $100m regional mining fund: MP

        Politics Despite the resources funding pie being announced about 10 months ago, the...

        ‘ECSTATIC’: History made on first day of Rockynats

        Premium Content ‘ECSTATIC’: History made on first day of Rockynats

        News WERE YOU THERE? Check out the photos from day one of Qld’s biggest car festival in...

        Easter storms expected across CQ region

        Premium Content Easter storms expected across CQ region

        Weather Don’t forget an umbrella with showers and storms forecasted across the Central...